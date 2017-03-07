What's happening with strategic planning?

by Fr. Mark Toups

Consultation. They consult with your pastor. When their pastor has questions about any aspect of implementing the strategic plan they serve as a sounding board. When their Diocesan Liaison visits once a month, this is the group we meet with.

Assist. They assist in any minor administrative details for various aspects of the strategic plan.

Identify. This the key piece. They help your pastor identify future volunteers. They know the parishioners. They know who’s not involved. They help surface names of potential leaders. They also help identify the needs of the parish and therein help you set priorities for implementation.

This week is a big week for us. A few big things are on our radar.No. 1: The Bishop will be announcing tomorrow night the team of Diocesan Liaisons who will work one on one with parishes during the implementation of the strategic plan. Here’s a sneak peek at the list! Fr. Mark Toups, Fr. Andre' Melancon, Fr. P.J. Madden, Fr. Mike Tran, Fr. John Nambusseril, Deacon Steve Brunet, Kristin Niedbala. That’s a great team!No. 2: There is a meeting with the parish implementation teams is this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Pastoral Center. As in the past you have three options with this initial meeting. Parishes may attend the meeting at the Pastoral Center, watch the presentations live via LiveStream while hosting their own meeting at their parish, or watch the video of the meeting per their convenience.What is their role in implementation? In essence they have three primary responsibilities:No. 3: this is your last weekend to really push the Disciple Maker Index (DMI). The DMI is a tool to help parishes asses how they are doing in forming disciples. The results from the DMI will be the foundation of discernment as to how parishes implement the strategic plan.No. 4: the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is moving forward with great hope. A new Executive Board is coming together under the leadership and invitation of Bishop Fabre. The search for a new Executive Director is underway. Most excitedly, the new Executive Board will gather this weekend for an overnight retreat. Great things are happening!No. 5: The Bishop is beginning to make phone calls for the soon to be unveiled Pastoral Council. We’re excited about adding new layers of lay consultation within the whole of the diocesan organization structure. Stayed tuned!