William “Bill” Barbera Named New Chief Operating and Financial Officer

William “Bill” Barbera has been named as the new chief operating and financial officer of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, effective August 23, 2021, according to Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.
Barbera joins the diocese after having spent the last 13 years with United Community Bank as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He previously served the diocese as its Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2008 under Bishop Emeritus Sam Jacobs. His career in banking and the financial services industry encompasses approximately 35 years after serving on active duty in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Captain.
“I am extremely excited to serve our Church and Bishop Fabre during this challenging yet exciting time,” said Barbera. “The full implementation of the Strategic Planning initiative, a monumental effort of so many faithful people, along with a focus on the operational reform progress in the last few years under the guidance of Jon Toups (Barbera’s predecessor as COO/CFO) will be our immediate focus. I look forward to working alongside Bishop Fabre as he continues to shepherd his flock.”
Barbera is a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High School and Nicholls State University, earning a bachelor of science degree in finance in 1982. He has served on the boards of Catholic Charities and the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. He resides in Thibodaux with his wife of 39 years, Dawn Dugas Barbera. They have three adult sons, Josh, Blake and Jordan, and three granddaughters.
“I believe I speak for the rest of our diocesan staff in saying that it is with great excitement that we welcome Bill back to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux,” said Bishop Fabre. “He served us with distinction a number of years ago and we are pleased that he has agreed to return in this new and expanded role. I am confident that his leadership ability and financial skillset will be a great asset to the diocese.”