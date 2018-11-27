Workshops for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion 2019

With all deputations of Extraordinary Ministers terminating on December 31, 2019, all parishes are asked to refresh veterans and train new ones for the upcoming five-year deputation period (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2024). After January 31, 2019, a video of a workshop to be used for (re-)training will be available in two formats: 1) you will be able to access it from the Worship Office webpage, 2) a DVD of the workshop will be sent to all parishes. Once your ministers have been (re-)trained, please submit to the Office of the Bishop the form that was provided for you by email earlier. If you need another copy, one is available on this webpage.